3-year-old boy shot, killed in Cleveland Heights; 19-year-old in custody

A 19-year-old man is in custody after a toddler was fatally shot last Tuesday, according to Cleveland Heights police.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Sylvanhurst Road for a report of a 3-year-old boy who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The toddler was transported to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Warren Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody and charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said.

"The Cleveland Heights Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones during this tragic and difficult time," the police department said in a statement.

The shooting remains under investigation and is now being handled by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.