Cleveland chef participates in annual lupus walk, surpasses fundraising goal

CLEVELAND — Saturday, the Lupus Foundation of America-Greater Ohio Chapter held its annual walk at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field.

An estimated 1.5 million Americans have lupus, according to the organization, which describes lupus as a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue instead of fighting infections. There is no cure.

Among the participants this year was Cleveland chef Latasha Adams, who had a team of family and friends with her called “Warrior Chef Tash.”

Latasha Adams Latasha Adams said she exceeded her fundraising goal, raising more than $3,000.

Adams said she was diagnosed with lupus 27 years ago and said doctors told her she would live to be about 30 years old. Now 48, she continues to fight the disease and raise awareness.

Latasha Adams Latasha Adam's certificate for participating in the 2026 walk.

News 5 told you earlier this month about the lupus-awareness-themed float Adams created and featured in the Labor Day Parade & Festival in Cleveland.

Cleveland chef raises lupus awareness

She said Saturday’s walk was a success and she was able to exceed her fundraising goal of $1,000 by raising $3,502.21.

Latasha Adams Latasha Adams (left) said she was diagnosed with lupus 27 years ago.

“The trail got rocky in spots, but that didn’t stop this team for one second. So much love, so much purple, so many warriors walking for people they’ve lost and people they’re fighting for,” Adams said.

She said anyone in the area who is dealing with lupus and needs support can reach out to the Lupus Foundation of America-Greater Ohio Chapter at 440.717.0183.

“Nobody should have to walk this alone,” Adams said.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.