CMSD alum surprises 2026 graduates with $500 gift

CLEVELAND — Mark Stepowoy, a 1978 graduate of James Ford Rhodes High School, part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, surprised each CMSD graduate on Friday with a $500 gift.

Stepowoy made the announcement at the end-of-year lunch for Rhodes High School graduates at Windows on the River.

Stepoway is the CEO of Stepoway Enterprises, which is the largest private owner of Roto-Rooter franchises in the U.S.

The gift totaled approximately $939,000.

News 5 Cleveland Mark Stepowoy's donation totaled approximately $939,000.

At the luncheon, Stepowoy said, "I'm 66. I'm in the winter of my life; you're in the spring of yours. You have a chance to vote; you have a chance to right this country and put our country back on track. Your future is our future. It's not mine.”

Stepowoy previously donated money toward the scoreboard at Rhodes High School and gave $1,000 to every Rhodes High School graduate last year.

In a news release, CMSD’s CEO, Dr. Warren Morgan, said, “This gift is more than a financial contribution; it is a powerful statement of belief in our students and the future they are building. Mr. Stepowoy’s commitment to giving back reflects the very best of our alumni community.”

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.