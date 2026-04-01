CMSD releases school choice portal data at Board of Education meeting

CLEVELAND — This week, families who completed online school choice applications with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are learning which schools their children will attend next school year.

Included in this group are students entering kindergarten and 9th grade, as well as those impacted by the district’s Building Brighter Futures initiative— a consolidation plan designed to save the district money and improve academic offerings district-wide.

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At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, CEO Dr. Warren Morgan said the district received 8,044 total choice applicants, of whom 1,503 are new to the district.

Morgan said the district saw a 127% increase in total applicants from last year and a 66% increase in applicants new to the district compared to last year.

More than 90% of applicants were matched with their first-choice school.

A district spokesperson said that, of the approximately 5,000 students impacted by consolidation, about 2,000 did not make a selection.

The district plans to reopen its online School Choice Portal from April 20 to May 1 to allow families to make selections.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.