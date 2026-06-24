Community rallies for victims of Lakewood double murder-suicide

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — It was Sunday morning when Lakewood police discovered a man and woman shot dead inside a home. The shooter then turned the gun on himself.

On Monday, we learned the victims were 33-year-old Amanda Wakut and 35-year-old Richard “Ricky” Eastin. Police say the shooter was 45-year-old Stephen Davis. On Wednesday, friends and family spoke with us about the life Eastin lived.

We interviewed Ricky Eastin's younger brother, Ian Eastin, over Zoom because he’s currently on his honeymoon in Thailand. You could easily see the resemblance between him and his big brother.

“He was one of the kindest people I know. He would be willing to give his own shirt right off his back,” Eastin continued. “We just got married last week, so I just saw him.”

Eastin said he last talked to his brother on Saturday.

“He was sending us some pictures of- that he took at our wedding, and just asking how our honeymoon was going,” said Eastin.

Then, at 2 a.m., Eastin learned he would never hear from his brother again.

“I just didn't believe it. I still feel like how is this even possible,” said Eastin.

Police say Ricky Eastin and Amanda Wakut were found shot and killed inside a home on Chesterland Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

3 dead in Lakewood double murder-suicide

RELATED: 3 dead in Lakewood double murder-suicide

“You'd see stuff on the news, people get shot or people get killed, you don't believe it, like it just is unreal,” said Ian Eastin.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said the shooter, Davis, believed to be Wakut’s boyfriend, drove off in a truck. He was later stopped on Warren Road, where he took his own life.

“Ricky was there supporting her because I guess Amanda was going to break up or end stuff with that guy, and I guess he didn't take the news well, and just started shooting,” said Eastin.

Ricky Eastin's boyfriend shared photos with us, including one Eastin sent earlier that Saturday. We also spoke to Eastin's friend Gwendolyn McCrary Williams.

“That really hurt and I’m angry, he didn't deserve it, they didn't deserve that,” said Williams.

The two worked on home improvement projects together and had been making plans just last week.

“Everybody just loved Ricky, soon as you cross his path, it was just something about him that just made you want to just always be connected,” said Williams.

That love has shown in a GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $15,000 to cover funeral expenses and support his mother, whom Eastin was caring for.

“It's crazy how many people, how many lives he's touched in that just short period of time that he's lived,” said Ian Eastin.

While Ricky Eastin may be gone, his friends and family say the love and impact he left behind will never fade.

“This wonderful vibrant full of life young guy, loves everybody, he's gone and I’m going to miss Ricky,” said Williams.

For more information on the GoFundMe for Ricky, click here.

Earlier

On Monday we spoke to Wakut's friend and business partner, Megann Galehouse, about her. She described Wakut as a mother, athlete and someone filled with joy and laughter.

Galehouse told News 5 she had just talked to her in the days before she was killed, saying what happened seemed surreal.

"She said, 'Happy Birthday, I love you so much,' and I said, Thank you, I love you too,'" Galehouse said.

As police search for answers to what happened, Galehouse mourns Wakut and Eastin and is raising money for funeral costs. She's also raising money to support Wakut's 7-year-old son, who was with his grandmother when the shooting happened. While it still doesn't feel real, she hopes people remember Amanda for her light and her spirit.

"She was always joking. I don't think I will ever forget her laugh. Her laugh was really, really good," Galehouse said.

For more information on the GoFundMe for Wakut, click here.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.