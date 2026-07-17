Cuyahoga Community College takes first place at the National Collegiate Landscape Competition

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — When you think about schools winning national titles or competitions, you may automatically think of Ivy League schools or flashy, larger institutions. But did you know the winner of the National Collegiate Landscape Competition is right here in Cuyahoga County?

I visited Cuyahoga Community College and spoke with a professor and student in the Plant Science and Landscape Technology program, which is ranked first in the nation among two-year and four-year horticulture programs.

Olivia Mitnick grew up fascinated by parks and nature camps.

"We have some impatiens… some canna lilies over here," Mitnick pointed out to me as we walked around Tri-C’s Eastern Campus.

"Over here, we have a Bottlebrush Buckeye… these flowers are crazy. So fun. It's cool to see all the pollinators flying around them," Mitnick said.

Surrounded by greenery is where the former professional Cleveland Cavaliers dancer finds joy.

“There is sort of that like kind of graceful connection between dance and designing and being thoughtful with how we're planting around us,” Mitnick said.

She co-captained Tri-C’s team at this year’s National Collegiate Landscape Competition in Michigan, which featured dozens of challenges that tested students’ skills and creativity. Some of them included: 3D Exterior Landscape Design, Annual & Perennial Identification, Arboriculture Techniques, Business Management, Plant Identification, and Irrigation Assembly.

Jim Funai is their professor. He says they often place well in the competition.

I asked him if winning was a shock to him.

"Was it a shock? No," Funai said. "But it was pretty awesome."

The win even garnered the attention of the hosts of ESPN’s College GameDay podcast, who were left bewildered.

In addition to earning the top honor, Funai said students walk away with opportunities.

"It translates into jobs… careers," Funai said. "This really helps boost their resume and, probably more importantly, boost their confidence going into this career field."

Mitnick’s specialty is turf and weed identification, and she’s already working for a company.

"She told me that what she and her classmates are learning and practicing goes well beyond curb appeal.

"We see the climate changing around us, and we do want to do something about that," Mitnick said.

She said solutions like parking lot islands to help absorb stormwater and expanding the tree canopy for shade are among the things people can do to make an impact.

"I think green infrastructure is going to be extremely important in the long term, and we need to start implementing those ideas now."

Cleveland is hosting the National Collegiate Landscape Competition in March of 2027 at the Huntington Convention Center and Tri-C’s Eastern Campus.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.