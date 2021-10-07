Cuyahoga County Judge Larry A. Jones dies unexpectedly

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Courthouse's Eighth District Court of Appeals announced that Judge Larry A. Jones, Sr. died unexpectedly Thursday.

Jones joined the Eighth District Court of Appeals in 2009 after serving Cleveland Municipal Court for 21 years, states a release from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Jones served as the administrative judge at Cleveland Municipal Court for 14 years. It was in his time on the Cleveland Municipal Court that Jones helped launch the Greater Cleveland Drug Court.

Before serving on the bench, Jones worked a long career in public service as an assistant prosecutor and councilman, the release states.

Jones received his education from the College of Wooster and the Case Western Reserve University Law School.

“Larry Jones was the quintessential public servant — dedicated to making the judiciary and the community better,” said Administrative and Presiding Judge Mary J. Boyle in the news release. “Apart from being a pioneer and legend in the legal community, he was a friend to everyone and made everyone feel that they were his favorite...he will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Jones’s family and friend."

Jones is the third Cuyahoga County judge to die in the past two weeks. Judge Joseph D. Russo died unexpectedly on Oct. 2 and Judge Nancy McDonnell died on Sept. 28.

