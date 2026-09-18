Does cooking healthy scare you? West Side Market series wants to help

CLEVELAND — Need fresh ideas or help in the kitchen for cooking healthier meals?

The West Side Market in Cleveland is kicking off a series on Friday, Sept. 18, and continuing each Friday through Nov. 20 to take the guesswork out of making easy, tasty meals.

It’s called Fresh Fundamentals at the West Side Market. Visitors can watch a chef put together an original, produce-forward recipe using items easily available from market vendors.

The series is designed to help introduce people to new foods and cooking techniques. The Cleveland Clinic is supporting the series.

The first session featured Latasha Pendleton, owner of Auntie Mac's Catering, who cooked, showcased and served two styles of collard greens.

News 5 Cleveland The Fresh Fundamentals series runs each Friday through Nov. 20.

The program includes a weekly distribution of meal kits, market vouchers and recipe cards to 100 SNAP/EBT-eligible households. Preregistration is encouraged and is available at westsidemarket.org. Organizers said kits that are not reserved will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

West Side Market - Fresh Fundamentals

"What we've charged our chefs with is figuring out how to make approachable recipes that are delicious, include seasonal produce, are fun to cook and eat, and are easy to introduce to someone who may never have tried a spaghetti squash before," said Rosemary Mudry, executive director of the Cleveland Public Market Corporation.

For a list of upcoming chef appearances, CLICK HERE.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.