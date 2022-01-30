Fire at Strongsville apartment reignites overnight

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A fire at a Strongsville apartment complex that originally broke out Saturday morning reignited overnight, according to the Strongsville Fire Department.

On Saturday around 12:22 a.m., a resident of Polo Club Apartment reported a fire on his porch. Crews arrived around 12:29 a.m. to find heavy fire on the porch deck extending to the roof. Cold temps hindered efforts to put out the fire, the Strongsville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the fire but the American Red Cross provided assistance after occupants of 18 apartment units were displaced.

Then, on Sunday morning, around 12:22 a.m., Strongsville Fire received a report from the apartment complex of smoke and flames coming from the building in the area of the fire that broke out Saturday.

Strongsville Fire said that fire had smoldered in the roof and reignited after nearly 24 hours.

Around 3:24 a.m., fire crews began work to suppress the rekindled fire, which was once again difficult due to the extremely cold temperatures. Extra measures were also taken to prevent any injuries to firefighters with the extensive damage to the building from the original fire.

No injuries were reported in the rekindled fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time and the investigation is on hold until Tuesday when Strongsville Fire expects better weather conditions on the scene.

RELATED: More than a dozen residents displaced by Strongsville apartment fire

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.