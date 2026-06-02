Former Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze sentenced to 60 days in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — After taking a plea deal in February, former Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze was sentenced Monday afternoon at the Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court.

Celebrezze is facing 60 days in prison for tampering with records, a felony in the third degree. She will also have to pay $10,000 as part of her sentence.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, on Jan. 19, 2023, the former judge falsely claimed in a journal entry that she had been randomly assigned to a case. Later, it was determined that she had assigned herself manually.

She was arraigned last year and suspended from the bench.

A federal grand jury subpoena delivered to the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court earlier this year showed that federal investigators were investigating Celebrezze and her ties to a court-appointed receiver.

FBI subpoena targets how Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze steered work to friend

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