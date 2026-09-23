Get ready for Christmas Ale: Great Lakes Brewing Company announces first pour date

CLEVELAND — While the holidays may still be a few months away, for some, the most wonderful time of the year starts in just three weeks.

That’s when Great Lakes Brewing Company will pour its first Christmas Ale of the season.

The brewery announced that the first pour, along with the celebration surrounding it, will take place Oct. 15 at its Ohio City brewpub.

News 5 Cleveland Great Lakes Brewing Company says its first pour of Christmas Ale will happen October 15 at its Ohio City brewpub.

Christmas Ale will be available for purchase there that day, before hitting stores, bars and restaurants on Oct.19.

On its website, Great Lakes Brewing Company says, “Since 1992, that perfect balance of fresh cinnamon, ginger, and honey has delighted taste buds and social gatherings through the special year-end months. In fact, Christmas Ale is such a holiday tradition, we brew more of it annually than any other beer we make!”

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.