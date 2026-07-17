Historic manufacturer leaves Cleveland for Garfield Heights to accommodate growth

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Small business owners, community members and others networked Friday morning at Garfield Heights’ Third Annual Business Breakfast.

I was invited, so as your Cuyahoga County reporter, I showed up to learn what the group was buzzing about.

Mayor Matt Burke said it’s an opportunity to showcase what makes the city unique and to help people learn about the diversity of businesses in the city.

“It helps to make the city grow. It also proves to businesses out there and people that want to come in and invest in Garfield Heights,” Burke said. “It lets them know we're open for business and we'll do whatever we can to support businesses."

During breakfast, news broke that Cleveland Controls, a manufacturer of pressure switches and other components for HVAC systems, building automation, home appliances and more, would be relocating from Cleveland to the Highland Park business park in Garfield Heights.

It will be occupying a complex vacated by another company.

Matt Churchill is the owner, president and CEO of Cleveland Controls. In addition to moving, he said, there are plans to expand the workforce as well.

He said the company’s history goes back to 1904.

“It really feels today almost like a startup because we're really in a growth phase,” Churchill said. “And we have some new products that we've launched that are really driving some of that, and some existing products where we're growing our market share.”

He said their current home in Cleveland no longer fits their needs.

“Our current facility is ripe for renovation, and it's just too difficult to do while we're there,” Churchill said. “And we really want to be under one roof. And that (Highland Park) site is nice because there's some green space next to it that we could expand if, and when it's needed, and not have to pick up and move again.”

Churchill praised Garfield Heights officials and said the business park is in a prime location.

“It's an ideal location for reaching a variety of different areas to pull talent in the Greater Cleveland Area. It's right there off a major freeway, easy for customers and suppliers to get to and in close proximity to the airport,” Churchill said.

The company currently employs about 120 people.

“Are there plans to expand, hire additional employees?” I asked Churchill.

“Yeah, there are. Last year we hired 24 new hires, and now we are on track to hire about the same this year,” Churchill said. “And then we have growth plans for ‘27 and ‘28 that are going to have similar types of requirements. Our base rates start out at $18 an hour for the shop floor. In a professional engineering degree position it goes well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Churchill said a grand opening in Garfield Heights is set for October.

Janice Tubbs, Garfield Heights’ assistant economic development director, released the following statement:

"Our local economy continues to carry incredible momentum into our 3rd Annual Economic Development Business Breakfast, bringing together local business owners, City leaders, and regional businesses to celebrate our community’s growth. Presentations from Deputy Director of Development Vaughn Johnson, Senior Development Finance Analyst Aaron Kinney of Cuyahoga County’s Office of Small Business and Executive Director of Cuyahoga East Chamber of Commerce Steve Petti literally brought business growth opportunities directly to attendees - coupled with a greeting from State Representative Darnell Brewer. One of the major highlights of the morning was officially welcoming Cleveland Controls to our city! As a global leader in manufacturing air flow pressure sensing switches, their relocation brings high-quality jobs, new investment, and a major boost to our local supply chain. It’s further illustration that our city is open for business, and we couldn't be more excited to partner in their future success." Janice Tubbs - City of Garfield Heights

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.