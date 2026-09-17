Inside Edition Visits John Marshall High School in Cleveland for makeover surprise

CLEVELAND — The longstanding newsmagazine Inside Edition now airs on News 5 weeknights at 7:30 p.m., right after News 5 at 7.

Earlier this week, the program's host, Eva Pilgrim, spoke with News 5 anchor Damon Maloney about the new season and stories that may pique the interest of Northeast Ohioans.

Tuesday’s episode featured an investigation into Flock cameras and the controversy surrounding the license plate-reading cameras used by many law enforcement agencies.

Thursday’s episode will feature a visit to John Marshall High School in Cleveland, where the Inside Edition team surprised lunch ladies with makeovers.

"Everyone loves a lunch lady. I have very joyful memories of a lunch lady sneaking me a chocolate milk or a cookie," Pilgrim said. "So, we did makeovers for these lunch ladies and the before and afters are so special. You really have to see it."

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.