Lakewood leaders push for new school levy while residents have mixed reactions

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — This May, Lakewood voters will see a new school levy on the ballot to increase property taxes to support the district.

The mayor is already backing it, and on Monday, City Council will introduce a resolution to endorse it.

Parents and residents have mixed feelings about the levy.

“No matter who my kids were going to be, there was going to be a place in Lakewood for them,” said Martha Woerner.

Woerner says one of the main reasons she chose to raise her family in Lakewood was the schools.

“Our schools are really a source of community pride, and so we're willing to do the work and figure out how to make it work, to support them,” said Woerner.

That’s why this mother of two is backing the new school levy.

“I know that that funding is going to go towards winning my kids’ education, my neighbor's kids’ education, and the education of all the kids in the city,” said Woerner.

City councilmember Kyle Baker, who’s sponsoring the resolution, sent a statement in support of the levy:

“As a proud graduate of Lakewood City Schools, I’m proud to introduce this resolution supporting Issue 2, the District’s operating levy. Our schools gave me the foundation to succeed in college, law school, and public service, and this levy will help ensure the next generation of Lakewood students has those same opportunities. For the average homeowner, it’s about $36 a month—an investment in maintaining the excellence of our schools and the future of our community.”

Mayor Megan George also supports the levy, writing the following:

"Our public schools are one of the most important investments we make as a community. The upcoming levy is essential to maintaining the high-quality education, safe learning environments, and student support services that families rely on every day. Passing this levy ensures that our district can retain excellent teachers, enhance safety measures and expand academic programs.

As the granddaughter of teachers within the Lakewood City Schools, I grew up understanding how much dedication, time, and heart our educators pour into their students. I also know that strong schools don't happen by accident-they happen because communities choose to support them. I'm supporting the levy because strong schools strengthen all of us."

But not everyone is on board.

Beth Blackmar is a senior citizen.

She put her kids through Lakewood schools, and her grandkids go there now, but she doesn’t agree with raising property taxes.

“In 2007, my property tax made up 15% of my mortgage payment. Right now, my property tax makes up 55% of my monthly mortgage payment. Something's wrong,” said Blackmar.

Blackmar says seniors are already struggling to keep up with rising taxes and doesn’t understand why the schools need more money, given that just last year they decided to re-purpose one of the elementary schools due to declining enrollment.

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"I’m all for supporting our schools. But you know, when they're saying there's not enough children, so we have to close some schools, I find it hard to justify voting yes on a on a 6.9 mill levy," said Blackmar.

The levy will be on the May 5 ballot.

Blackmar worries about what it could mean for those on fixed incomes if it passes

“It's becoming rapidly unaffordable. We're done,” said Blackmar.

Lakewood Superintendent Margaret Niedzwiecki also released a statement thanking City Council and the mayor for their support, writing:

“Lakewood City Schools extends its sincere appreciation to Mayor George and the Lakewood City Council for their endorsement of the upcoming school levy. Their support reflects a shared commitment to the strength and future of our community.

What makes Lakewood City Schools truly strong is the partnership between a dedicated school district, engaged residents, and thoughtful civic leadership. When community leaders stand together in support of our schools, it sends a powerful message about the value we place on our students and the future of Lakewood.

We are grateful for the leadership, collaboration, and belief in our students that Mayor George and City Council continue to demonstrate. Together, we will ensure that Lakewood City Schools remain a place where every student can learn, grow, and thrive.”

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.