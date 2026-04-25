1 in custody after shooting at Strongsville Costco, police say

A person is in custody after a shooting occurred at a Costco in Strongsville Saturday evening, according to Strongsville Police.
News 5 crews are on the scene and report seeing several police vehicles outside the building, which is taped off, and evidence markers near the entrance.
Witnesses on the scene reported seeing a person confront someone with a gun; that person, according to witnesses, was shot.
The store is now closed, according to crews on the scene.
News 5 has reached out to Costco for a statement and is yet to hear back.
This story will be updated once more is learned.
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