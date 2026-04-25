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1 in custody after shooting at Strongsville Costco, police say

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News 5 Cleveland
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Posted
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A person is in custody after a shooting occurred at a Costco in Strongsville Saturday evening, according to Strongsville Police.

News 5 crews are on the scene and report seeing several police vehicles outside the building, which is taped off, and evidence markers near the entrance.

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Witnesses on the scene reported seeing a person confront someone with a gun; that person, according to witnesses, was shot.

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The store is now closed, according to crews on the scene.

News 5 has reached out to Costco for a statement and is yet to hear back.

This story will be updated once more is learned.

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