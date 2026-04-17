Man sentenced following guilty plea in connection to 19-year-old father shot and killed on I-480

A man who pleaded guilty to the killing of a 19-year-old father who was found dead in a car with bullet holes on Interstate 480 last February was sentenced Thursday.

The man pled guilty to obstructing justice and was sentenced to three years in prison at the Lorain Correctional Institute.

He was also sentenced to two years of probation.

The morning of Feb. 1, 2025, Bedford Heights Police responded to I-480 for a disabled vehicle.

When officers got to the scene, they found a broken-down Toyota Corolla that later turned into a bullet-ridden crime scene.

Bedford Heights Police said the shooting was "targeted."

Young father gunned down on Interstate 480. Police calling it a 'targeted' shooting.

RELATED: Young father gunned down on Interstate 480. Police calling it a 'targeted' shooting.