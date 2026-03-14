New Cleveland Teachers Union president elected, set to be sworn in April 9

CLEVELAND — A new leader has been elected as the next president of the Cleveland Teachers Union as the Cleveland Metropolitan School District undergoes massive changes under the Building Brighter Futures (BFF) initiative, a consolidation plan that takes effect in the 2026/2027 school year.

Errol Savage, a librarian who’s been with the district for 26 years, has defeated incumbent Shari Obrenski, who’s served in the position for three terms.

Cleveland Teachers Union Errol Savage has been with CMSD for 26 years.

Obrenski told me in a statement, “The members have spoken. I wish my opponent the best. It has been the honor of my lifetime to be the CTU President and to serve the members, children and families of Cleveland.”

Cleveland Teachers Union Shari Obrenski has served as the president of the Cleveland Teachers Union for three terms.

She said the election results are expected to be made official next Friday. Savage is expected to be sworn in on April 9.

Savage told me in a statement, “The membership has spoken. And I look forward to vigorously representing them and the children they teach.”

As I reported back in December, CMSD’s Board of Education unanimously approved the large-scale plan to restructure the school system.

Under Building Brighter Futures, 18 buildings and leased spaces will close, and the total number of schools will go from 88 to 59 by way of merging 13 high schools and 16 elementary schools into different school buildings.

The changes come as the district is facing a $150 million deficit by 2028.

Building Brighter Futures is expected to save the district at least $30 million a year.

CMSD’s CEO, Dr. Warren Morgan, said the plan is about cost savings but also improving the academic experience for every student across the district.

During his State of the Schools address back in October, Morgan said, “100% of CMSD high schools will offer college credit starting next school year. 100% of CMSD high schools will offer career pathways starting next school year,” Morgan said. “And guess what? We’re bringing back cosmetology and adding trade programs to the east side. 100% of elementary schools will offer at least one enrichment course like Algebra 1, foreign language, and band beyond art, music, and P.E. starting next school year."

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While the district moves forward with the consolidation plans, some families, residents, and local politicians question whether it’s the right decision.

"Don't shut all the schools down. You're making it harder on these kids," said William Buckway, a Cleveland native I spoke with shortly after board members approved the restructuring plan.

In February, during a Cleveland City Council committee meeting, Councilmember Mike Polensek said under Building Brighter Futures, for the first time in 100 years, the St. Clair and Euclid Avenue corridors won’t have an elementary school. He argued school closures drive people out of the city and into the suburbs or lead them to choose charter or private schools.

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"I am not about to lose any more families from my neighborhood,” Polensek said. “Can't anyone see what has happened here in this city? The number of families with children who have fled our dysfunctional system because they want quality education?”

At that meeting, Morgan offered this response.

"It sounds like you're on board for why we need Building Brighter Futures,” Morgan said. “We need to do something. Inaction does not create more opportunities on the east side. Inaction does not ensure that we have a high-quality system."

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.