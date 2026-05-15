New Netflix documentary dives into high-speed crash that killed 2 young men in Strongsville in 2022

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A new Netflix documentary called "The Crash" covers the case of a high-speed crash in Strongsville that killed 20-year-old Dominic Russo and 19-year-old Davion Flanagan in 2022.

The incident later turned into a murder trial in which Mackenzie Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was convicted during a bench trial and sentenced to two concurrent 15-year-to-life prison sentences for the deaths.

RELATED: 19-year-old woman given 2 concurrent life sentences for fatal 2022 crash that killed 2

Russo’s family reached out to News 5, seeking to talk about the case and the documentary.

Christine Russo, Dominic’s older sister, is never far from photos of him.

"He was like my baby,” Christine Russo said. “I was 13 years older than him, so I helped raise him.”

She said he was a great uncle to her children and that he loved basketball and shoes.

"Huge shoe fanatic from a very young age,” Christine Russo said. “He was very particular about his clothing and style."

Since his death, Christine has continued to fight to keep his legacy alive. Shirilla was driving the car on the morning of Sunday, July 31, 2022, when it crashed into a building.

Russo was a passenger, as was their friend Flanagan. She was later charged with four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, aggravated vehicular homicide, drug possession, and the possession of criminal tools.

At trial, prosecutors argued the crash stemmed from a toxic relationship between Shirilla and Russo. Key evidence included the car’s black box, which showed that Shirilla fully pressed down on the accelerator and never braked.

At sentencing, Shirilla said, "I am just so sorry. I am heartbroken. I loved Dom and Davion. We were all friends, and Dom was my soulmate. I wish I could take all your pain away, and I am sorry."

During sentencing, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo (no relation to Dominic) said, "Even if Mackenzie also intended to die in this crash, that is irrelevant. A failed suicide attempt is not a defense for murder.”

Christine is featured in the documentary, but participating was a decision that did not come easily or quickly.

“Why did you agree to be a part of it?” I asked her.

"At the very last second... I just was like, I'm going to regret not being able to have a say about my brother at all in this, of something so huge about him,” Christine Russo said.

She also said she has taken issue with misinformation floating around about the case and some of the people featured in the documentary.

"They are posing as my brother’s friends, and they are not… they’re Mackenzie's.”

Shirilla is interviewed in the documentary.

"At the end of the day, you feel like the court got it right in the conviction of Mackenzie?” I asked Christine.

"Without a doubt,” she said.

Shirilla continues to fight her conviction and recently filed a new appeal.

“It's just like you have 10 years left. Just can you let us rest? Admit what you've done. Ask the Lord for forgiveness, you know, and let us move on," Christine Russo said.

A few weeks ago, Christine started a podcast called "The Big Sister Unhinged." Part of the program focuses on reviewing evidence in the case and talking about the little brother she’ll never forget. She also said she wants to raise awareness about domestic violence, especially when it comes to youth.

"Talking about him is very therapeutic. Being able to feel like I have a voice. I've given my family a voice with this podcast,” Christine Russo said.

News 5 reached out to Shirilla’s parents. Her father said his daughter did not receive a fair trial and has been the victim of lies.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.