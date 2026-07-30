Orange Village intersection has second gas leak in a row

For the second day in a row, an active gas leak was reported on Miles Road in Orange Village.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Miles Road between Brainard and Harper Roads.

According to police, the leak was caused by an old abandoned service line to the Plaza.

Police said this was not marked in the field or noted in the plans.

Power has been shut off in the area as a precaution.

Police say anyone living in the area should remain indoors and keep your windows closed.

If you smell gas inside your home, leave immediately and call 911.

On Wednesday, a gas leak was reported at the same intersection.

RELATED: Orange Village fire and police department issue all clear following gas leak

Police said the gas leak was caused by a construction accident.

On July 15, a gas leak was caused by a construction accident in the same area.

'All clear' issued following gas leak in Solon, Orange Village

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