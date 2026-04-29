Parents call for Parma school board president’s resignation after heated meeting

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Days after a heated Parma City Schools board meeting, parents are calling for the school board president to step down.

The demand comes just over a week after a Valley Forge High School student died after shooting themselves in the middle of the school’s cafeteria.

Police say student shot self in Valley Forge High School cafeteria

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“Monday is when school resumed, and she was very nervous about going back, About halfway through the day, she asked if she could be picked up,” said Nathaniel Pena, a Valley Forge parent.

As Valley Forge students slowly return to class, Pena says he’s still looking to district leadership for long-term safety solutions.

“I would like to see more a plan for permanent security in not only the high school, but all the schools,” said Pena.

But Thursday night’s tense school board meeting didn’t give him that reassurance.

“I felt like that night, I was just defeated. It felt unheard. I felt like it didn't really matter,” said Pena.

The following Monday, school board member Leah Euerle resigned, writing in her resignation letter:

“The ongoing internal conflict amongst the board, combined with Continuous misrepresentation of events, has made it increasingly difficult to continue in a constructive and sustainable way.”

“So the bad thing is that was the one board member that I remembered from the meeting that did show compassion,” said Pena.

Parents said while Euerle seemed to care, it’s the school board president, Tammie Sebastian, they want to see step down.

“Tammie in particular, is very aggressive, and she is not willing to even listen to anybody that does not share her opinions,” said Vicki Farson, a Valley Forge parent and petition starter.

Farson’s petition, now with more than 200 signatures, points to a moment at the end of the meeting when a student, during public comment, was escorted out.

“She shut the student down this past Thursday, and you're not getting anywhere if you are only listening to someone that agrees with you,” said Farson.

For Farson, moving forward starts with trust.

“I want my elected officials to be able to tell me what they're doing and why they're doing it,” said Farson.

For Pena, it’s about concrete action to protect students.

“I don't want it to be a band-aid on something that happened. I want them to take a look at it holistically and start to implement some safety measures through the whole school district," said Pena.

If they don’t see that change, both say parents may have to consider other options.

News 5 reached out to the district about the petition and Euerle’s resignation. The district responded with the following statement:

“The resignation of Parma Board of Education member Dr. Leah Euerle comes at a very difficult and emotional time for our school community. In the wake of the recent tragedy that has deeply impacted our schools, we recognize that emotions are high and many individuals are processing this loss in different ways. We respect Dr. Euerle’s decision and acknowledge the weight of serving during such a challenging moment.

Our primary focus remains on supporting our students, staff, and families as we continue to grieve and heal together. We are working closely with mental health professionals and community partners to ensure that support is available throughout our district. The safety, well-being, and emotional health of our school community continue to guide every decision we make.

Upon Dr. Euerle’s resignation, which is effective May 7, we will follow the appropriate policies and procedures to fill the board vacancy and ensure continuity in leadership. As a district, we remain committed to unity, care, and providing a stable and supportive environment for every student and staff member.”

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.