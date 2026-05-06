Parma Schools levy fails; leaders plan November comeback

PARMA, Ohio — In Parma, another school levy has failed. The district hasn’t passed one since 2011, and now leaders say budget cuts are coming — but they plan to try again in November.

41% voted YES and 59% NO. In the end, Issue 3 failed.

“Yeah, obviously, we're disappointed. We thought we had a really good strategy in terms of asking for an earned income tax,” said Scott Hunt, superintendent of Parma City Schools.

Hunt had hoped to break the district’s 15-year streak of failed levies with a first-of-its-kind proposal eliminating three property taxes in exchange for a 1.75% earned income tax. But he says he’s not giving up.

“We're going to have to be on the ballot in November, partially because our financial position has not changed,” said Hunt.

He said the district must cut $9 million over three years, and they’re trying to avoid cuts to classrooms and teachers.

“We're taking the consideration retirements through attrition and not filling certain positions. So there's not a lot to cut in the district that is already operating on, you know, fumes,” said Hunt.

The district is facing more than just budget problems. Weeks ago, there were calls for increased security and transparency after a Valley Forge High School student took her own life in the cafeteria. We asked Hunt if he thought that played a role in the failed levy.

“I’m not sure if that played a major role, but I think certainly the outcry and concerns around safety and security probably played a ripple effect across families in the district,” said Hunt.

That situation is part of the reason Valley Forge parent Brenda Corchado voted yes on Issue 3.

“Honestly, it's heartbreaking. You know, you think about it takes a village to raise a child, and we have so many kids in the school district, and it just feels like that village just isn't there,” said Corchado.

She thought more people would want to help fund the schools after what happened.

“How are we going to fund that solution? And it was a perfect opportunity to say, 'Hey, you see what it's like when we're in deficit. Why don't we invest into these children, not only their education, but their safety,'” said Corchado.

But increased income taxes are something Parma resident Jeff Uzl said he doesn’t want to see.

“Income tax is not the way to go. It just is not a fair and equitable way to divide the cost of the educating the students,” said Uzl.

He says he won’t even consider supporting it until the district changes its funding approach.

“I think the only real logical and even way to do it is to create a budget and divide that budget equally among the households that are in Parma,” said Uzl.

The superintendent says they’ll regroup, review what went wrong, and recommend to the school board that the levy be put back on the ballot this fall.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.