Principal suffers minor injury at Harvey Rice Wraparound school in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed to News 5 that a principal at Harvey Rice Wraparound school in Cleveland suffered a "minor injury" on Monday after stepping in to break up a fight.

The district said its Safety and Security team is investigating and that it could not comment at this time on how many people were involved in the incident.

Cleveland Police said it responded to the school for a reported fight but only assisted at the scene.

Cleveland EMS told News 5 it responded to Harvey Rice for an “assault on an adult,” and the individual refused transport to the hospital.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.