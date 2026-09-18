Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show celebrates Cleveland's waterfront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s waterfront is getting a little busier this weekend as the Progressive North Coast Harbor Boat Show returns.

The beauty and access we have to Lake Erie are something special. Friday through Sunday, the public is invited to explore dozens of boats on the water and learn more about ways to celebrate and experience the city’s connection to the lake.

There will be live demonstrations, opportunities to cruise the lake, music, food and family-friendly waterfront fun.

"Came into town to check out a concert and then we saw that the boat show was happening as we were doing a little walk down along the waterfront. It looks like a great opportunity to talk to some of the people who are hosting. So we decided we'd stop by," said Patrick McGowan, who was visiting town.

The boat show is returning to Cleveland after a short hiatus following shows in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

This weekend, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Cleveland Ballet also have special events near North Coast Harbor.

The boat show is free and runs along East 9th Street at the lakefront in downtown Cleveland.

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Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.