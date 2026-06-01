Rocky River Brewing Company reopens nearly 1 year after devastating fire

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — After nearly one year of rebuilding, Rocky River Brewing Company is opening on Monday following a devastating fire.

The brewery closed last June after the fire ripped through the building:

'Our hearts are heavy': Rocky River Brewing Company catches fire

RELATED: 'Our hearts are heavy': Rocky River Brewing Company thanks community following fire

Brew Co. posted on Facebook, thanking the community for standing by it for 11 months as it rebuilt.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.