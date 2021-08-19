Second teen arrested in connection with shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A second teenager was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Cleveland Heights last week, according to the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

On Aug. 9 at around 6:22 p.m., police responded to a home near Woodview and Noble roads for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 13-year-old London Hill shot in the neck and unresponsive. Hill was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. without incident.

A 14-year-old boy had been previously arrested in connection with the shooting, being taken into custody Saturday morning in Medina after police received a tip regarding his location. He was charged with aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and improper discharge into a habitation.

Police said Hill was sitting at a kitchen table when two bullets ripped through a house wall and hit him. Other occupants of the house reported hearing two shots.

"It is believed that the suspects targeted this residence and that it was not a random act," police said.

