Suspect in Cleveland Heights sexual assault identified as 16-year-old boy

Cleveland Heights Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month in the Cedar Lee District.

Police identified Dalen Matthews as the suspect in the assault, and a warrant has been issued for charges of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Matthews is considered armed and dangerous.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on June 11 around 9:30 p.m. near Lee and Derbyshire roads, police said.

Earlier this month, the city said the suspect was armed at the time.

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'Very scary': Cleveland Heights police searching for sexual assault suspect

RELATED: 'Very scary': Cleveland Heights police searching for sexual assault suspect

The city said this is the first sexual assault case it has seen in over 20 years.

Anyone with information regarding Matthews is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his location and arrest.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Normally, News 5 does not identify a minor allegedly involved in a crime, but because Cleveland Heights Police are actively looking for him and say he's armed and dangerous, he is being named in this story.