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Suspect in Cleveland Heights sexual assault identified as 16-year-old boy

Suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Cleveland Heights on June 11
City of Cleveland Heights
or the first time in more than 20 years, according to the Cleveland Heights mayor, police are searching for a person responsible for sexually assaulting a woman near the Cedar Lee District.
Suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Cleveland Heights on June 11
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Cleveland Heights Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month in the Cedar Lee District.

Police identified Dalen Matthews as the suspect in the assault, and a warrant has been issued for charges of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Matthews is considered armed and dangerous.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on June 11 around 9:30 p.m. near Lee and Derbyshire roads, police said.

Earlier this month, the city said the suspect was armed at the time.

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'Very scary': Cleveland Heights police searching for sexual assault suspect

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The city said this is the first sexual assault case it has seen in over 20 years.

Anyone with information regarding Matthews is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. The agency is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his location and arrest.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Normally, News 5 does not identify a minor allegedly involved in a crime, but because Cleveland Heights Police are actively looking for him and say he's armed and dangerous, he is being named in this story.

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