Suspect indicted for fatal shooting of North Royalton building commissioner

The 69-year-old man accused of killing North Royalton Building Commissioner David Smerek has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

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The suspect, Edward Biesiada, is charged with one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of intimidation, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Smerek was killed on July 24 at the North Royalton Service Center.

North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

RELATED: North Royalton building commissioner killed at work

The prosecutor's office alleges Biesiada went inside Smerek's place of work and shot him multiple times. After the shooting, authorities say Biesiada put the gun on a counter and went outside the service center, where he was arrested. Smerek was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Edward Biesiada walked into the North Royalton Service Department and shot Building Commissioner David Smerek — a public servant simply doing his job. This brazen act of violence will not go unanswered. We will do everything in our power to seek justice for Mr. Smerek, his family, and the North Royalton community," said Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley.

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A date has not been set yet for his arraignment.