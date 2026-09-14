Teen killed, 3 others injured in Euclid shooting

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and three others injured Saturday evening. Investigators say they have identified all suspected shooters.

Police said it was Saturday evening on Shirley Avenue when gunfire rang out, injuring three teen boys, ages 16, 17 and 19, and killing 17-year-old Juelyon Bennett.

Euclid police were first called to East 260th Street and Shoreview Avenue for two people suffering gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. They then learned the shooting happened about half a mile away in the 27200 block of Shirley Avenue.

Officers say two other victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital on their own. Police believe both incidents were related.

Several people involved in the incident are current or former students of Euclid High School.

Euclid Schools released a statement regarding Bennett's death.

"Euclid Schools is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students this past weekend, and the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority. Counseling resources are being made available to students and staff in the days ahead," the statement said.

The shooting remains an active investigation. Police say no further details regarding the individuals involved will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Euclid PD.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.