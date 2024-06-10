'Do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars': Bionca Ellis bond set at $5 million

After initially being arraigned at the Rocky River Municipal Court, Bionca Ellis's case was moved to Cuyahoga County, where it ground to a halt during her arraignment on Monday.

The first time Judge Nancy Russo spoke to Ellis, she refused to acknowledge the judge and answer questions.

Bionca Ellis refuses to lift head during arraignment for second straight time

In a second video appearance before the judge, she said she "did not know" if her indictment had been read to her.

Watch that interaction:

'This could be a capital murder case, I don't think that's appropriate'

Russo said, based on the indictment, this case could become a death penalty case. An attorney attempted to waive the right to arraignment, but the judge responded and said, "This could be a capital murder case, I don't think that's appropriate."

For Ellis's third attempt at arraignment, the court brought her downstairs to face the judge in person.

Ellis refused to acknowledge her indictment and stated that she did not want to read it or have her attorney read it to her.

Russo read the indictment out loud, and Ellis could be seen smiling while listening to the allegations leveled against her.

When Russo asked if Ellis was going to plead not guilty, at first she giggled and said "si" instead of responding with a yes or no. She eventually said yes.

Before Russo set bail, Julian Wood's father, Jared Wood, spoke on behalf of his family.

'Do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars'

"Your honor, the day, one week ago, she took everything from us," Wood said. "There is nothing that could ever replace my son or anything that my wife or I or even my other kids are going through. It's horrendous."

Wood told the judge: "Do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars."

He asked the judge for no bail.

Russo set the bail for Ellis the highest she could at $5 million.

Last week, her bond was set in Rocky River at $1 million.

During that proceeding, Ellis also refused to lift her head.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, a grand jury indicted Ellis on the following:



One count of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Endangering Children

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Misdemeanor Theft

Ellis is accused of allegedly fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood in a North Olmsted Giant Eagle parking lot last week.

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to Giant Eagle, in the 27000 block of Lorain Road, where she spotted a 38-year-old woman pushing a child in a cart.

Authorities say Ellis followed the mother and her son, Julian, into the parking lot and then stabbed the child while he was in a grocery cart. When the mother tried to pull the boy out of the cart during the attack, Ellis stabbed her as well.

The mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries— the mother is expected to recover from hers.

The stabbing is believed to be a random attack, according to authorities.