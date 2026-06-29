U.S. Marshals task force arrests 16-year-old Cleveland Heights rape suspect

A 16-year-old male is in custody for allegedly raping a woman in Cleveland Heights earlier this month.

The teen was wanted in connection with a June 11 rape in Cleveland Heights near East Derbyshire and Lee roads. A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 24 on charges of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located the teen in the 7200 block of Ottawa Road in Cleveland over the weekend and took him into custody.

“This was a violent crime that took place just off a busy intersection in our community. A suspect like this needs to be taken off the streets quickly to continue to keep our communities safe. We hope that the arrest of this dangerous and violent individual will bring some closure to the victim and begin the process of justice for this suspect,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

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