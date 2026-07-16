Valley Forge students and parents reclaim cafeteria space after student death

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Nearly three months after a Valley Forge High School student took her own life in the school cafeteria, students, parents, and staff are working to transform the space before the new school year begins.

The April 20 death shook the Parma Heights community and prompted calls from parents and students for change, both in how the school supports student mental health and how it approaches safety.

Student dies from self-inflicted gunshot at Valley Forge High School

"We want kids and our families to feel safe sending their kids here, and we want kids to feel safe and comfortable in our building," Mandy McCullough, head principal of Valley Forge High School, said.

Some students said they were not sure they could return to the cafeteria at all.

"No, I just think it's not safe. I'll never feel safe again," one student said back in April.

McCullough said the effort to reclaim the space started with students stepping forward.

"It started with those students coming forward and saying, look, we want to help and we want to provide an alternative space for students," McCullough said.

Parents and students teamed up with the superintendent to launch a GoFundMe campaign to help fund the transformation. The renovation plan includes new murals painted by a volunteer artist, updated lighting, fresh décor and improvements to the school's three courtyards, including clearing the area and restoring a Patriots bench.

Scott Hunt, superintendent of Parma City Schools, said the community's response has been a source of strength for the district.

"Any time that you suffer a tragedy at a school, and your community comes together and recognizes that additional support is needed, we're grateful and thankful that students, community members, parents came forward," Hunt said.

Beyond the physical renovations, the district has also made school safety a priority. Earlier in the year, community members called for measures, such as metal detectors and additional security, when district formed a safety task force. The 28 member group — which includes law enforcement, students, staff, parents and community members — has met three times so far.

'Something has to change.'

RELATED: 'Something has to change.' Parma parents push for metal detectors in schools following student shooting death

"So we've been focused here over the summer on really taking a deep dive into this particular situation, reflecting upon what happened, what actions we took, what improvements we need to make," Hunt said.

Hunt said the task force's role is to develop recommendations for the school board and administration on school safety and present them in August.

Work on the courtyards is set to begin Thursday, with the cafeteria renovation to follow as phase two. The district's goal is to complete both projects before students return to school this fall.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.