Van Aken Boulevard closed in Shaker Heights due to police activity

WEWS
For a second day in a row, Shaker Heights Police have temporarily shut down a street due to activity.

According to police, Van Aken Boulevard is closed between Ashby and Lee roads.

They are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

On Tuesday, a shelter-in-place advisory was issued for the Kemper Road area.

RELATED: Shaker Heights lifts shelter-in-place advisory near Kemper Road; suspect in police custody

The advisory was issued as the Shaker Heights and Cleveland police departments searched for a suspect in an incident that happened in Cleveland.

