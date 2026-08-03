'We need it': North Royalton event to raise money for building commissioner shot and killed at service center

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Flags sit at half-staff at North Royalton city buildings in honor of Building Commissioner David Smerek, who was shot and killed at the service center on July 24.

The man charged with murder in the case, Edward Biesiada, had his first appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Bond was denied today after a friend and colleague of Smerek and Smerek’s brother asked the judge to protect the community.

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A bond hearing will be held Wednesday as the case moves into the hands of a grand jury.

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Outside the North Royalton Service Center, bouquets rest against the wall. The windows are covered, and a notice on the door asks guests to call first.

"You don’t expect going to work that you’re not going to come home, and your family doesn’t expect that either,” resident Wendy Burson said.

National Night Out, the first Tuesday in August, will have a bittersweet focus.

"We’re going to heal together; this community has a long history of coming together,” North Royalton Mayor Paul Marnecheck said.

The parking lot at Memorial Park near City Hall will transform on Tuesday into the annual Touch-A-Truck event.

North Royalton Police Sgt. John Stolarski said there will be all kinds of trucks, free food, beverages, snacks, as well as a DJ and a face painter who also does balloons.

Some of the proceeds from the dunk tank will go to Smerek’s family.

"There will still be security there as well, but I will speak for some of our service department members; they were like, 'Can we please have this?' This is a part of healing,” Stolarski said.

Smerek’s brother, as well as a friend and colleague, attended Biesiada’s court hearing.

"We request the highest bail possible to keep our community secure," Tom Jordan said to the judge.

Marnecheck said Jordan had known and worked with Smerek for some 13 years.

"I think it was important that the judge had someone who had a first-person perspective of what happened and how strong of an emotion that building department still has about this,” Marnecheck said.

Hours later, the mayor expected the passage of two ordinances at a special council meeting Monday.

One would allow the city to pay Smerek’s unused time as if he retired, and the other would pay for two months of continued health coverage for his family.

"I’m sure his family appreciates the support as well,” Burson said.

Now, along with the healing comes a different emotional release expected at the event Tuesday night.

"We need it. Everybody involved in this situation in the community, we need an event like this. It doesn’t mean we don’t mourn the loss of someone or someone battling health issues, but you have to move on, and you have to live your life with what comes; you have to find enjoyment,” Stolarski said.

The National Night Out/Touch-A-Truck event will take place on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park at 14600 State Road near City Hall.

General parking is available at North Royalton Elementary School, 16400 State Road, with a shuttle to the event.