Ironman 70.3 comes to Sandusky this Sunday despite wildfire smoke concerns from this week

Thousands of athletes are expected to descend on Sandusky Bay this Sunday for the Iron man 70.3 triathlon, one of the toughest endurance competitions in the world.

But, smoke from Canadian wildfires and whether the event could go on as planned was a concern for many.

The smoke blanketed northern Ohio this week, prompting the cancellation of pre-race events including a concert on the pier and a screening of Tommy Boy. City officials, however, say they are confident the skies will clear in time for Sunday's race.

"We've lucked out not having to cancel anything with Ironman or delay anything. It's our fifth year, and I hope that streak doesn't come to an end.” Tom Horseman, communications director for the city of Sandusky, said.

The half triathlon consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Sandusky Bay, a 56-mile bike ride through the roads of Erie and Sandusky counties and a 13.1-mile run through Sandusky.

Race Director Casey Gilvian said the field is shaping up to be a large one.

"We're expecting over 1,500 athletes to race with us, which is you know they're going to be from all states." Gilvian said.

The event also carries significant stakes for competitors chasing a spot on the world stage.

"We have a number of qualifying spots for male and females, and based upon how they finish, they're allotted an opportunity to take part in the world championships, which is a pretty big deal, and an opportunity to do it domestically here, too is even better…" Gilvian said.

For local competitor Laura Cobbs, Sunday will mark her 16th Ironman 70.3 — and one of the most meaningful.

"Sandusky is just great because it's our hometown. You know, I'm able to have my family here and see me finish." Cobbs said.

Cobbs said the grueling demands of the sport require a disciplined lifestyle.

"I'm a mom. I try to get up early in the morning and get my workouts in so that they're done for the day, and then just the the ability to recover. You have to have good nutrition and good sleep." Cobbs said.

She is hoping to improve on her previous finish time.

"I finished around five hours and 30 minutes. So kind of like right around that time. Maybe a little bit quicker would be good." Cobbs said.

Beyond the competition, the event is a major economic driver for the city. Sandusky has hosted Ironman 70.3 for five consecutive years, with the race generating an estimated $5 million to $6 million for the local economy.

"They come and explore the area, and from what we see, they come back,” Jon Limber, sports tourism manager, said.

Ironman kicks off in Sandusky Sunday.

"It's just a great a great challenge and a great experience." Cobbs said.

You can click this link for street closures.

