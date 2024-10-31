New search conducted in case of Amanda Dean, missing since 2017

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations says it executed a search warrant this morning on the property of the Reer family near Collins, Ohio, in connection to the case of Amanda Dean, who has been missing since 2017.

Frederick Reer was indicted earlier this year on the following charges related to the case:



Murder

Gross abuse of a corpse

Tampering with evidence

Dean, 36 at the time, was last heard from on July 11, 2017, in a text to her sister. Dean had sent a text to her about a plan to leave Reer, her live-in boyfriend.

Her family filed a missing persons report after not hearing from Dean; however, it was canceled a day later because Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin told the family she was "in a safe house."

In late 2022, the family demanded answers from Corbin, and the case was reopened.

In November 2023, a search warrant was executed at a home outside a small Huron County town in connection to the case.

