Driver cited for injuring 11-year-old boy during hit-skip given $1,000 personal bond

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — The driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash that injured an 11-year-old boy in Mentor-on-the-Lake in July appeared in Mentor Municipal Court for her arraignment Wednesday.

The 23-year-old female driver pleaded not guilty to failure to stop after an accident, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Judge John Trebets gave her a $1,000 person bond and required her to sign a no-contact order.

The case has been set for a pre-trial hearing.

The parents of the 11-year-old boy were in court.

Video of the incident on July 21, filmed by a friend of the victim, shows the boy ride through a stop sign and into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Witnesses told responding officers that a dark-colored SUV hit the child and drove off.

Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of cuts and scrapes.

News 5 is not naming the driver because she has not been charged with a felony, only a misdemeanor.

