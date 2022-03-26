Udderly adorable: Lake Metroparks Farmpark welcomes third calf in 3 weeks

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Lake Metroparks Farmparks has welcomed a new addition as the third calf in under a month was born at the center Friday.

The newest calf, named Gloria, is a milking shorthorn heifer. The calf and mother Caramel are both doing well, Lake Metroparks Farmpark said.

Gloria joins Ginger, a red Holstein heifer born on St. Patrick's Day, and Gus, a Jersey cow born at the beginning of March.

Elin Acierno Ginger, a red Holstein calf born at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

Emily Kiess Gus, a Jersey cow born at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

Lake Metroparks Farmpark is a center devoted to agriculture and farming, teaching guests about agricultural roots and providing insight into where food and clothing come from.

Visitors can see Gloria, Ginger and Gus Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to seeing the newborn calf, guests can ride on a horse or tractor-drawn wagons, experience milking hands-on with dairy cows, watch equine demonstrations, and meet other farm animals while learning about farm equipment, techniques, and history.

Ticket prices vary for Lake Metroparks Farmpark. Tickets are $8 for guests between the ages of 12 and 59, $7 for guests 60 and older, $6 for guests ages 2 through 11, and free for members and children younger than 2-years-old. Active U.S. military and family are free with military ID.

