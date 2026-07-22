'Life-altering for all of us:' Lorain marks one year since deadly ambush on police

LORAIN, Ohio — This week marks one year since a tragedy rocked the Lorain community and beyond. On the first anniversary of a deadly ambush on Lorain police officers, the city and first responders are reflecting with sadness and gratitude for the resulting community support.

From flags, ribbons and yard signs to more permanent memorials and names etched in stone, the reminders are everywhere in Lorain.

“It’s going to be life-altering for all of us forever,” said Lorain Police Detective Kurt Graupmann. “We’re always going to remember what we were doing and what was going on when this happened.”

On July 23, 2025, Graupmann on the Lorain SWAT team was dispatched to River Bend Drive.

“Our alert notifications went to the team: active shooter, officers down, everyone respond. And that’s all you need to say,” he recalled.

A swarm of law enforcement and other emergency personnel responded to the reports, including neighboring agencies that had not yet been called for mutual aid.

“I guess in law enforcement we refer to that as the ‘blue tsunami,’” said Sheffield Village Police Chief William Visalden.

Investigators would later learn a man armed with an arsenal of firearms and explosives had ambushed officers Phillip Wagner and Peter Gale while they were eating lunch in their police cruisers.

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“It was a very difficult situation and something that is very, very hard to prepare for,” said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, praising the responding officers for their bravery.

After a standoff and gunfight, the gunman was dead. Wagner, Gale and responding officer Brent Payne were all injured by gunfire.

The following day, Wagner died from his injuries.

Vigil held for fallen Lorain Police Officer

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His loss was felt immediately.

“[He was] an all-around good person [with a] beautiful heart, a man of God, always led his life to a standard and I really loved that about him,” said Officer Eric Rivera, who also worked closely with Wagner on Lorain’s SWAT team.

Wagner was a three-and-a-half year veteran with the Lorain Police Department. Prior to that, he spent four years at the Sheffield Village Police Department. That agency has its own memorial dedicated to the Marine and father of three.

“[He went] above and beyond,” Sheffield Village Police Chief William Visalden said of Wagner’s service. “It’s so cliché to say, but he was always a little bit more.”

Wagner’s death and the brutal attack sparked support from the community.

“It brought the community together. I had never seen a community so united [as] after that tragedy,” said Bradley.

Rivera added, “The community outpouring and community support has been very eye-opening. And they continue to support us.”

Wagner’s coworkers have pledged to pay the support forward.

“We’re going to take it upon ourselves to not let that loss be for nothing,” said Graupmann.

Several SWAT teammates have created the Phil Wagner Foundation to help Wagner’s wife and three children, with plans to do the same for families of other fallen heroes. The group also hopes to establish a scholarship for individuals pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Some hope this week serves as a reminder of Wagner’s life and legacy.

“I hope they focus more on the way he lived, as opposed to the way he died,” said Visalden.

Graupmann added, “We hope his legacy is one that he died a hero, knowing that what he did that day, the sacrifice he made saved lives, saved police officer lives, more importantly saved civilian lives, and it wasn’t in vain.”

You can find out more about the Phil Wagner Foundation and donate to the cause by clicking HERE.

On Friday, July 24, the Lorain Police Department is hosting a memorial service in remembrance and celebration of Wagner’s life. Following the service, Wagner’s family will be serving food for the community as a thank you for the continued support.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at the Lorain Police Memorial at 100 W. Erie Ave., Lorain.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.