Lorain Co. wastewater infrastructure plans move forward

VERMILION, Ohio — Plans for a large-scale wastewater treatment facility are moving forward in Lorain County. While county leaders have billed the project as necessary to sustain future growth, some residents worry about it leading to unwanted development in rural communities.

"You hope to approach this with cautious optimism. But you do worry because a lot of us love the small-town atmosphere that we have on the lake. And I think we’re just worried. We don’t want to jeopardize that,” said David Miller.

Currently living in Brownhelm Twp., Miller is building a new home in Vermilion where he hopes to retire. He said he enjoys the rural setting in both areas and was drawn to Vermilion for its proximity to nature.

"It’s nice, you’re right by the water. The amount of people who live out this way has been very manageable up until this point,” he said.

Down the street from Miller’s soon-to-be home is the likely home of a new wastewater treatment facility. On Friday, the Lorain County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of parcels near Brownhelm Station and Sunnyside Roads for nearly $1.5 million.

Though the county has not finalized its design or construction plans, the water resource recovery facility could process 60 million gallons daily. It may also include a visitor's and education center.

The purchase agreement is a step towards building out infrastructure in western Lorain County. It comes days after the county commissioners approved more than $6 million for the engineering and land acquisition for a high-pressure sewer line from Vermilion to New Russia Twp.

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"It’s all about putting the pieces of the puzzle together, and that’s what we’re doing now,” said Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell.

He told News 5 the new water treatment plant could replace several smaller, aging facilities that have struggled to meet EPA standards.

Vermilion mayor Russell Owens said the city is considering whether it could eventually tie into the proposed plant. He explained city leaders are weighing their options as they grapple with an estimated $120-$130 million pricetag to make required improvements at its current wastewater treatment facility.

Riddell said, "What we’re trying to do is take Lorain County where the EPA is going to force us someday, so we’re looking ahead… as well as the fact there appears to be some development needs on the west side of the county.”

Development has been a source of contention in Lorain County in recent months. In 2025, the county received a $67 million grant to prime a nearly 1,000-acre section of land in New Russia Twp., for future development.

Neighbors have raised concerns about turning the farmland into an industrial complex.

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The planned sewer line and wastewater treatment plant have largely been viewed as measures to equip the county for future development, including housing and new industry.

Commissioner Riddell said a majority of residents support the county preparing for the future economy.

Neighbors like Miller said they’ve felt left out of conversations about development in their communities.

"The amount of money that’s getting invested in stuff is making people kind of scratch their heads,” he said.

Riddell added that zoning decisions and land use plans will remain under local municipality control. He said that following the purchase agreement related to the proposed wastewater treatment facility, a due diligence period will offer an opportunity to explore and address neighbors’ concerns.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.