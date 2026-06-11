Lorain County cleans up after damaging winds blow through Lorain, Amherst

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Uprooted trees, snapped branches and trails of debris littered some neighborhoods in southern Lorain and Amherst after strong storms blew through Lorain County Wednesday evening.

After the National Weather Service surveyed the damage, meteorologists found damage consistent with two microbursts.

UPDATE: Not a tornado, but two microbursts hit Lorain County on Wednesday

RELATED: UPDATE: Not a tornado, but two microbursts hit Lorain County on Wednesday

“It’s amazing. You see these on TV all the time, but when they’re in your front yard, it looks a little different,” said Lorain resident Daryl Baker.

Thursday afternoon, the resident was busy coordinating a cleanup effort at his North Ridge Road property. A large tree from next door toppled into his yard, puncturing the roof of the rental home he was nearly finished remodeling.

“A 6-inch diameter log is sticking through the roof,” he said, pointing it out.

He said he could see the tree swaying in high winds Wednesday evening when storms rolled through southern Lorain.

“And then 15 minutes later when it was over, I realized the tree was gone. Then I came out and there it was,” he said, gesturing to the tree on top of the house.

Many homes along the street and on nearby Cooper Foster Park Road were littered with fallen trees and branches. Elmwood Cemetery was taped off as workers assessed damage and picked up trees on the property.

Lorain’s Public Property Department said about 20 of its employees were deployed Thursday to help clean up the storm damage throughout the city, including areas of Oberlin Avenue and Cooper Foster Park Road, where debris complicated access for utility crews working to restore power.

"Our first priority is public safety," said Assistant Director Mike Darmos. "Right now, our crews are focused on clearing blocked roadways so emergency vehicles, utility crews and residents can travel safely throughout the city."

Overnight, News 5 teams and viewers shared images of downed trees and damaged property.

RELATED: Overnight storms leave damage in their wake across Northeast Ohio

“The lady that lives upstairs said she could hear it. It sounded like a freight train going down the street,” said Jason Falish, the manager of Park Lanes Bar and Grille in downtown Amherst.

Falish said the bowling alley was busy with patrons Wednesday night when the power cut out and he received a frantic message from his girlfriend outside.

“She texted me. She goes, ‘I can’t get out of my car. The back of the building just fell on it,’” he said.

Falish said his girlfriend was not hurt, and the falling siding and insulation only caused minor scrapes and dents to her vehicle. He said the damage to the building was also cosmetic and the business resumed normal operations.

“We all had a drink, toasted to being safe and healthy and we finished the night out strong,” he said.

All things considered, Baker said he also felt fortunate no one was hurt and the damage wasn’t worse.

“We’ll be okay,” he said. “[It’s] nothing that time and money can’t fix.”

According to the Lorain Public Property Department, this storm was among the most significant weather events the city has experienced in recent years.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.