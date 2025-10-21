Man indicted for allegedly fatally shooting woman in Vermilion

A Lorain County Grand Jury has indicted a Vermilion man for allegedly fatally shooting a woman over the summer.

Bryan Hall has been indicted on the following charges:



Aggravated murder.

Murder.

Kidnapping.

Felonious assault.

Aggravated menacing.

What happened?

Vermilion Police were called to the 500 block of Ferndale Avenue around 1:45 a.m. July 10 for a domestic violence incident.

They were advised that a man had a gun and was threatening a woman.

Woman shot to death in Vermilion; man in custody

RELATED: Woman shot to death in Vermilion; man in custody

Police said that as they arrived, Hall allegedly fired several rounds, hitting the woman twice, and then attempted to shoot himself in the head, but pulled away at the last second.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.