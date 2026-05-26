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Oberlin student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

An Oberlin student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., after winning the Lorain County Spelling Bee in March.
Oberlin student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee
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OBERLIN, Ohio — An Oberlin student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., after winning the Lorain County Spelling Bee in March.

Lauren Bannick, a seventh grader at Langston Middle School, spoke to Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley about earning a spot in the competition.

"It feels good. It's a big accomplishment," said Bannick.

Bannick isn't the first student from Langston Middle School to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Last year, Tarpley spoke with then-seventh grader Hiro Bernhardsson about qualifying for the event.

Oberlin 7th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

RELATED: Oberlin 7th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Bannick's English teacher, Margo Fox, said her preparation sets her apart from other spelling bee contestants.

"She had a practice regimen; she had her whole routine ready to go, not just winging it. I know she's going to be nervous, but just that she gets to go is ultimately the prize," said Fox.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals special airs May 27 at 8 p.m. on ION.

The finals will be broadcast live on May 28 at 8 p.m. on ION.

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