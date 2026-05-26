Oberlin student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

OBERLIN, Ohio — An Oberlin student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., after winning the Lorain County Spelling Bee in March.

Lauren Bannick, a seventh grader at Langston Middle School, spoke to Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley about earning a spot in the competition.

"It feels good. It's a big accomplishment," said Bannick.

Bannick isn't the first student from Langston Middle School to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Last year, Tarpley spoke with then-seventh grader Hiro Bernhardsson about qualifying for the event.

Oberlin 7th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

RELATED: Oberlin 7th grader to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Bannick's English teacher, Margo Fox, said her preparation sets her apart from other spelling bee contestants.

"She had a practice regimen; she had her whole routine ready to go, not just winging it. I know she's going to be nervous, but just that she gets to go is ultimately the prize," said Fox.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals special airs May 27 at 8 p.m. on ION.

The finals will be broadcast live on May 28 at 8 p.m. on ION.

