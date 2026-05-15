'Unacceptable:' Families call on Avon cemetery owners to fix persistent flooding issues

AVON, Ohio — Some Northeast Ohio families say their loved ones’ final resting places have been anything but peaceful. Now they’re renewing a nearly decade-long push for solutions.

For at least 8 years, News 5 has been covering complaints about flooding and neglect at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.

RELATED: Local families said issues at an Avon cemetery have left them with more pain and frustration

"[I] feel like my heart got ripped out all over again," one woman said after burying her husband in 2018.

Over the years, several families have shared concerns about muddy conditions, overgrown weeds, a deteriorating chapel and persistent drainage issues.

Some tell News 5 that despite promises from different owners over the years, little has changed.

“I come here every year. My mom’s under 6 inches of water. It’s not a pretty sight,” said Pat Reedy.

Reedy and others talked to News 5 this week ahead of a meeting with leadership from the current ownership group.

“To find the conditions we found three weeks ago, it was just unacceptable,” said Tom Spaulding.

Spaulding has several relatives buried at Resthaven. Most recently, he buried his brother at the cemetery and shared photos he said showed overgrown weeds and a shabby chapel during a rushed ceremony. He believes the conditions and experience were disrespectful.

“You need to treat people as people,” Spaulding said.

Others echoed the concerns. Some said flooding has been the biggest issue, including this past Mother’s Day weekend, when they visited gravesites to find them submerged in several inches of water.

“If there’s six inches of water on top of the headstone, you don’t know what’s going on underneath. Is the casket full of water all the time?” Reedy said.

Linda Zana added, “It’s like a roller coaster. You get very encouraged and nothing happens.”

In 2018, amid growing complaints to Ohio's Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission, a law was passed requiring "reasonable maintenance" at the state's 4,100 cemeteries.

RELATED: Local woman says new law isn't helping prevent disrespectful conditions at Avon cemetery

In 2020, Resthaven's owner, StoneMor Partners, said it was working to address the issues. They said they were days away from contracting with an engineering firm to resolve the persistent flooding.

RELATED: Cemetery known for its issues says it has plans to fix them

Despite promised solutions, many families said the problems remain.

“I’ve been to the office, I’ve called attorneys,” said Reedy.

A new owner, Everstory Partners, acquired all StoneMor properties, including Resthaven Memory Gardens, in 2023.

In response to the families’ renewed push for improvements, leadership from the new Florida-based ownership group visited Avon this week to talk with customers and see the issues firsthand.

“We hope that this time, that they get the message that this has to get done. There’s no question about it,” said Garry Sherrill.

The representative planned to meet with each family to address their concerns.

Everstory Partners spokesperson Alan Byrd issued the following statement to News 5 following the meetings:

“During this short visit, our leadership has been focused on addressing our families' concerns today, including meeting with all of our departments, such as landscaping and maintenance.



Frankly, the service provided to our families at Resthaven Memory Gardens has not been to the standards of Everstory Partners. That is why our senior leadership is here, to meet with our families, listen to their concerns and address them to the best of our ability.



We are committed to providing compassion and comfort to the families who choose Resthaven Memory Gardens and will ensure the property meets their standards - and ours.”

Families said they plan to continue pressing for changes, but hope to coordinate with the owners to assist in improving their loved ones’ final resting place.

“We just want to work together to make this the beautiful place it can be,” said Zana. “We’re hoping that this might be it because we’re not going to go away.”

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.