Wellington considers new rules for e-scooters as popularity rises

WELLINGTON, Ohio — As summer rolls into Northeast Ohio, more communities are rolling out rules for riders on two wheels. A growing number are imposing age and speed restrictions for electric bicycles. Wellington is among the latest to consider new regulations for e-scooters.

With the warmer weather, more cyclists have been frequenting trails throughout Lorain County.

"It’s nice that we’ve got a trail. I live in Elyria, so I can get on that trail and get into Oberlin,” said cyclist Paul Bate.

Some said they relish the simple joys of pedal power, but many bikes and scooters now come with more advanced features, faster speeds and easier access.

"It has just started stepping up and up and up every year; they’re becoming more and more popular,” said Randy Houston, the owner of Oberlin Bike Shop.

He said he’s seen more customers inquiring about the speed and convenience of electric bicycles.

"I’m getting tired of being like nine minutes to work just because I can’t find a parking spot,” said customer Stephanie Moore, who was browsing the shop’s collection of e-bikes.

The growing popularity has raised concerns about the safety of electrically powered vehicles, particularly their use by children and inexperienced riders.

Houston said he witnessed a deadly crash in Vermilion last fall, involving a car and an e-bike.

"That was really awful. Some guy was riding down the sidewalk, and a car turned into a drive and hit him. He was going a bit too fast, and it kind of looked like maybe a bike he built himself,” he said.

Crashes, close calls and complaints are why many communities are moving to establish regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters.

Twinsburg recently enacted new safety measures, including helmet requirements for riders under age 18 and registration for all e-bikes.

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Last summer, Avon Lake implemented similar regulations over e-bike speeds and usage.

Avon Lake addresses rise in popularity of e-bikes with new regulations

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Other communities have announced stepped-up enforcement to remind riders about safety.

The Wellington Village Council already rolled out e-bike rules and has been considering new guidelines for e-scooters.

"The technology—they’re a lot faster than they used to be,” said Wellington Police Lt. Joshua Poling.

He said the department has been fielding complaints over children riding electric scooters through the downtown business district and near collisions between riders and cars. He explained that no serious injuries have been reported, but believes more regulations could help prevent them.

"I think that’s what village council and the mayor is trying to get ahead of that,” he said.

The proposal would require e-scooter riders to be at least 14 years old and limit speeds to 15 mph. It would also prohibit certain risky behaviors, such as wearing headphones and having multiple riders on a single device.

Poling said the department also plans to engage with anyone using e-scooters or e-bikes inappropriately.

Some cyclists said they support more safety measures and education.

"I almost think they ought to have kids get a license and make sure they’ve got a helmet,” said Bate.

Houston said he sees the advantages of electric bikes and scooters, as well as the benefits of common-sense regulations.

"I think they sound pretty good. They sound very reasonable,” he said.

The Wellington Village Council is expected to vote on the proposed e-scooter regulations at its June 15 meeting.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.