3-year-old struck, injured by vehicle during Wadsworth parade

A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle during a parade, according to Wadsworth police.

Around 6:40 p.m., police and EMS responded to Broad Street for a report of a child struck by a vehicle during the city's Blue Tip Parade.

Police said that during the parade, a modified ride-on minicar left the roadway after the operator lost control while performing a stunt and collided with the toddler, who was watching from the tree lawn.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Wadsworth police are investigating the crash and said alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.