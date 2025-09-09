Woman rescued with drone in Medina County

HARRISVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Time was of the essence as a woman who went missing for hours after fishing with her husband was located by drone and rescued by the Medina County Sheriff's Department.

According to a news release from the Medina sheriff, on Friday, Sept. 5, the husband of an 83-year-old woman from Harrisville Township reported his wife missing.

"She began walking back to their residence on the property," said the sheriff. "A short time later, her husband returned and was unable to locate her."

Deputies searched the house and nearby buildings, as well as fields and wooded areas. An unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) was launched by deputies to assist the search, and its operator detected her heat signature as she was lying in a soybean field on a dark red sweater.

Watch the moment she was rescued:

The woman, who has dementia, was soon reunited with her family.

"The use of the drone facilitated a rescue that may have ended differently," the sheriff said in a release.

