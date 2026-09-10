From abandoned eyesore to destination: The first wave of Aurora's park at the old SeaWorld opens this October

AURORA, Ohio — Almost a year after the city of Aurora formally broke ground on a new park at the site of the old SeaWorld and Wildwater Kingdom, work continues to transform what had become an abandoned eyesore into a community destination.

Check out what's in store:

New Geauga Lake park at old SeaWorld set to open in October

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin told News 5 that they plan to open Phase 1A of "Aurora Park at Geauga Lake" in mid- to late October. The initial phase includes a renovated welcome gatehouse, a pier, several grassy areas, hundreds of newly planted trees, and a kayak/paddleboard launch and rental area.

City of Aurora To learn more about the project, click here.

Phase 1B is set to include an accessible play area. The state recently set aside $1 million for the city of Aurora in its capital budget to help fund a beach as well in Phase 2.

"I have committed from my perspective to no levies for this park," Womer Benjamin said. "That's why we're spreading it out."

Future phases call for the wave pool to reopen as a regular pool, a rock climbing area, an amphitheater, sports courts and fields, and more.

City of Aurora. To learn more about the project, click here.

"It's thrilling because it's going to look great and it's going to be available to the public, (with) access to the beautiful lake," Womer Benjamin said.

The Mayor told News 5 the city is also working to incorporate memorabilia from Geauga Lake and SeaWorld into the new space.

"We have the old clock from SeaWorld on loan to us and it's going to go back in the same place it was forever on that front pavilion," Womer Benjamin said.

Check out this News 5 chopper video from 1980 over Geauga Lake and SeaWorld:

Mike Funyak remembers car rides from his home in Pennsylvania to Geauga Lake as a child. He now works in the amusement industry and recently published a book on the park's history titled Geauga Lake - Always a Fun Time. Like many, he is watching the new vision for the land closely and is excited to return to the space.

"I think that's the big thing: people are gravitating toward what [first] brought people together, that's the lake," Funyak said.

On the Bainbridge Township side of Geauga Lake, a new Meijer opened in May, next to apartments which have been going up over the past few years.

RELATED: Meijer to open May 6 at Geauga Lake (and everything else happening at the old amusement park!)

Watch that story from May here:

Meijer to open May 6 at Geauga Lake (and other developments at old park!)

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.