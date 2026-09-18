Kids OK after Ravenna school bus crash, superintendent says

Around 20 students were inside a Ravenna School District bus Friday morning when it collided with a white pickup truck.

No injuries were reported, according to the Ravenna Superintendent.

It happened during the morning pickup routine at around 7:44 a.m. along Cleveland Road in Ravenna Township near SR 14.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the school bus crossed a median and hit the pickup truck.

Several neighbors told News 5 they were awakened by the sound of the crash.

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The bus was transporting students in grades 3-6 to Brown Intermediate School.

"It's scary," Ravenna Superintendent Ben Ribelin said. "We take safety super important, and thank God the old bus held up and everyone was safe and no injuries happened. Just a relief that we can walk out of here and say no one was hurt."

News 5 Crews towed away a white pickup truck involved in the crash.

Ribelin told News 5 that some parents arrived at the crash scene and picked up their kids, while others were picked up at school by their parents, and some students continued their day at school.

OSHP is investigating the crash.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.