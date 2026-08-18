SR 14 to Ohio Turnpike closed until Tuesday morning due to hazmat situation

State Route 14 to the Ohio Turnpike in Streetsboro will remain closed until 8 a.m. on Tuesday due to a hazmat situation, according to the Streetsboro Fire Department.

On Monday evening, a tanker truck overturned on the eastbound entrance ramp to the turnpike, and fuel spilled onto the road.

As crews work to contain the fuel, the fire department said various closures will remain in effect over the next several hours.

No businesses were evacuated, and the fire department said the only business impacted was already closed.