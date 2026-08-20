Mansfield city council approves 5-year economic development plan for Lahm Airport

MANSFIELD — Mansfield City Council has approved a five-year economic development plan for Mansfield Lahm Airport, a nearly century-old facility that officials and operators say has long been overlooked by investors and the broader community.

The plan, called "Cleared for Takeoff," was developed by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development. The 26-page document outlines strategies to find the best ways to utilize the airport to attract and grow businesses in the area, including cargo, freight, private flights and delivery drones.

Aurelio Diaz, a Mansfield city council member, said the airport has significant potential.

"I'm very excited about the upcoming airport economic development plan. The airport in Mansfield has been a huge focal point in terms of development and tourism," Diaz said.

Diaz also acknowledged that the airport has not always received the attention it deserves.

"It's an area that people have slept on. A lot of people don't know what's happening there in terms of the hangars being expanded, and we have a new restaurant coming there. We also have a lot of different people, a lot of traffic there almost every day from private jets to people coming [to] stop and fuel while visiting our community, and we have an aviation school that we are hoping will grow," Diaz said.

Mansfield Lahm Airport sits on 2,034 acres and features long runways, an FAA-controlled tower, new expanded hangars and a new restaurant coming soon. The city owns the facility, which for the last few years has been leased by fixed-base operators focused on corporate aviation.

James Sheldon, manager for NIST Aviation, described the range of services currently offered at the airport.

"We do not supply pilots, but we do everything else when it comes to aviation. We facilitate passenger transport. We supply fuel and ground services," Sheldon said.

The airport once served as a busy commercial hub. Max Seymour, a facilitator at the airport, recalled its peak years.

"In the '70s and '80s, this airport was unbelievably busy. You wouldn't be able to walk around without bumping into a pilot and airplanes taxiing by and flying, and I know people want to see it look that way again," Seymour said.

The "Cleared for Takeoff" plan also addresses concerns raised by some residents about the pace of decision-making.

"Some residents were concerned that we were deciding too abruptly, but it's a plan that can be amended throughout the years," Diaz said.

With the plan now approved, Sheldon said operators are open to a range of development possibilities.

"One of the better operators would be a true industrial freight. That would be my opinion as the better alternative, especially since with industrial freight comes more beneficial employment and also there's more substance to it," Sheldon said.

The city's next steps will include meeting with the community development group to review the plan.

